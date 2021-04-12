LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Museum wants to hear from those who left items at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign or the median strip of Las Vegas Boulevard at Reno Avenue after 1 October.
The museum said it wants to collect the stories behind memorial items so it can record and preserve the community's reaction to the tragedy. You can submit your story here.
The museum has a collection made up of tens of thousands of artifacts that help tell the story of how the community reacted to the shooting. Those artifacts are being catalogued to record information such as physical descriptions, dimensions, and conditions.
