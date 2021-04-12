FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2019, file photo, people pray at a makeshift memorial for shooting victims in Las Vegas, on the anniversary of the mass shooting two years earlier. A panel planning a permanent memorial to the October 2017 shooting on the Las Vegas Strip made a nationwide call on Monday, March 1, 2021, for ideas about how best to remember the 58 people killed and thousands affected by the deadliest massacre in modern U.S. history. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)