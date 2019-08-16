LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County said the county Law Library and Nevada Legal Services would offer free, legal education classes starting in September.
The classes are free, but seating was limited, the county said. Classes would be held at the Law Library, located in downtown Las Vegas at 309 South Third Street, Suite 400.
According to the county, topics that would be covered during the classes include the basics of lawsuits, legal research, estate planning, probate for estates under $100,000 and a records stealing forms clinic.
A schedule of upcoming available classes was also released by the county:
- Basics of Lawsuits and Legal Research – Tuesdays, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 24, Oct. 22, and Nov. 26
- Estate Planning – Tuesdays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 3, Oct. 1, Nov. 5, and Dec. 3
- Probate for Estates Under $100,000 – Tuesdays, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 17, Oct. 15, Nov. 19, and Dec. 17
- Record Sealing Forms Completion Clinic – Mondays, four sessions (1 hour each) 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 23, Oct. 21, and Nov. 25
Anyone interested in attending these classes could call the Law Library at 702-455-4696 to register. The library is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
