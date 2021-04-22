LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Earth Day, Clark County announced a new Climate Action dashboard, a website detailing the county's sustainability plans.
The website AllInClarkCounty.com details the five sections of the county's Sustainability and Climate Action plan, which contains the county's goals to combat climate change. The Clark County Commission approved the plan during a Feb. 16 meeting. The five sections are:
- Clean, reliable energy.
- Resiliency.
- Smart waste management and reduction.
- Sustainable transportation.
- Water conservation and protection.
“This dashboard is designed specifically to give the community a transparent and comprehensive outline of the County’s plan to modernize its operations to address the impacts of climate change in our community,” DES assistant director Jodi Bechtel said. “Additionally, this dashboard provides tips and information for individuals to incorporate sustainable practices into their homes and everyday lives.”
