LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County officials and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police released a PSA Friday after misinformation about the use of flags during rallies and protests circulated earlier this week.
The No Mask Nevada PAC, which is a group that opposes Gov. Steve Sisolak's mask mandate to limit the spread of COVID-19, said an LVMPD officer told them they couldn't wave an American flag during an Aug. 22 protest. The officer reportedly said the flag violated a Clark County ordinance for being "too big."
"Recently some information was circulated that the LVMPD was intending to limit and or prohibit the American Flag from being waved during a protest," Clark County officials and LVMPD said in a statement. "Nothing could be further from the truth. Metro supports the waving of our flag and all that it represents."
LVMPD said in past protests, large flag poles have been used as a weapon. Clark County code requires the poles, not the flags, to follow the following regulations:
- Made of round wood no more than 1/2 inch or less thick
- Made of rectangular wood no more than 1 inch thick
- Made of metal no more than 3/4 inches thick
- Made of hollow plastic no more than 3/4 inches thick
The No Mask Nevada group claims that these are still restrictions for flying the American flag.
"We are asking that Michael Naft clear up all of this confusion by simply exempting the American flag from restriction at Tuesday's board meeting," the groups said in a statement.
No part of the county code restricts the size of the flag, county officials said.
No Mask Nevada's next rally was set for Saturday morning at Sunset Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.