LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County is inviting the public to take part in the Clark County Asian American and Pacific Islanders Community Commission resource conference.
The conference is set to take place on Friday, May 21, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. over Zoom. State, city and local leaders as well as Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are set to take part in the event along with various local Asian American and Pacific Islander organizations.
The resource conference is free to attend over Zoom, with the code 138693.
