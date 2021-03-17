LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County officials are hosting a virtual town hall on the eviction moratorium, legal aid and rental assistance on Wednesday, March 17.
The town hall will feature Clark County Commissioners Tick Segerblom and William McCurdy II, as well as Las Vegas City Councilwoman Olivia Diaz and representatives from the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada.
There will be two sessions: one at 5 P.M. in English and one at 6 P.M. in Spanish. Those interested in tuning in can watch on Clark County Television, and Clark County's Facebook and YouTube pages. Anyone with questions is urged to join the meeting on Zoom; details on how to participate can be found here.
(1) comment
Does townhall mean I get to participate?
