LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Firefighters responded to a two-alarm structure fire in the west Las Vegas Valley Saturday afternoon.
Clark County Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a building near South Jones Boulevard and Laredo Street just after 1 p.m. Jan. 18.
CCFD said it was a roof fire, but the building where the fire happened wasn't immediately known.
CCFD said the fire was knocked down around 1:30 p.m. No further details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.