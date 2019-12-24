LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Firefighters in the valley wanted to make sure one family could celebrate Christmas after they lost everything in a fire at their home earlier this week.
Clark County Firefighters worked with "Operation Fire H.E.A.T." to get this family Christmas. All four kids got new bikes and a visit from Santa with a big bag full of toys.
A representative of the delivery told us they like to get to see the kids happy and excited.
"We all have small children, and we know what it would feel like to have the stress of losing our houses and all our belongings during the holidays so it makes us feel good to come in and diminish that stress on the parents," said Rochelle Rowell.
Operation Fire H.E.A.T stands for Holiday Emergency Assistance Team. It's a nonprofit that was started by 9-1-1 fire dispatchers in Las Vegas.
This is the 11th year they teamed up with firefighters to help kids get gifts during the holidays.
