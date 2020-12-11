LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Fire Department on Friday held a training exercise at 7600 W. Wigwam Ave. near Buffalo Drive.
Led by CCFD Fire Chief John Steinbeck and Deputy Fire of Operations Chief Touchstone, nearly two dozen recruits participated in a live fire training event at a residence in west Las Vegas.
"The 22 recruits of this class were able to participate in multiple evolutions consisting of hose pulls, forcible entry and a fire dynamics portion that taught important skills that will keep them safe in such a dangerous profession," Deputy Fire Chief Jennifer Wyatt said in a release. "We are proud to work hand in hand with our community partners to make this happen. We are grateful for the residents of Clark County for their continued support."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.