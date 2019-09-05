Bank Nightclub in Bellagio to close

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fire crews responded to a small fire Thursday afternoon at the Bellagio.

About 3:03 p.m. the Clark County Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at the Bellagio, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The department sent five engines, two trucks, two rescues and two battalion chiefs to the scene, according to Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan.

Upon arrival, crews received reports of smoke on the 35th floor of the hotel. Firefighters went to that floor to investigate and were advised by security there was a small fire in an artificial plant that they put out with an extinguisher.

The fire appeared to be started by a cigarette, Buchanan said. The hotel was not evacuated, and no injuries were reported. 

