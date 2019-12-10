LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas police held a fire training Tuesday night in the southwest valley to prepare new firefighters for real-world blazes.
"They are purposely burning down a house," Las Vegas police Lt. Brian Boxler said.
Numerous FOX5 viewers reported seeing smoke and flames in the area of Blue Diamond Road and Rainbow Boulevard and were thankful the blaze was under controlled supervision.
A sign near the perimeter of the blaze read "Police/Fire training in progress," a warning many valley residents were not notified of prior to fire.
"It was such a relief,” neighbor Allen Owens said.
Owens and other neighbors spotted the smoke and flames and drove over to the house to investigate the cause.
Owens said he first thought the fire was ignited by Christmas lights. The flames grew as he got closer, but the initial panic disappeared when he saw the training sign.
“My brother is a firefighter with the Clark County Fire Department, so this training is definitely helpful for them,” Owens said.
Clark County firefighters have been using this southwest valley property to train 28 rookies beginning in August. On Tuesday, rookie firefighters spent the day fighting the flames, putting up ladders, searching for victims and cutting rooftop holes for ventilation. At night, the new recruits spent their time observing the burn to learn how to spot collapse zones.
"(It was) just kind of (like) watching my parents house burn,” Matt Oberling said.
Oberling and his two children watched the home burn too. He used to live there.
“We were here since 1997 and my parents spent 22 years in this house," Oberling said. "They’re out in the Bahamas right now, so they kind of asked if we’d go and check it out ... Couple of mixed emotions going on, a little bitter sweet."
Oberling's parents sold the house to a developer who wanted to demolish the property anyway to make room for new homes. So, the developer let Clark County fire use the house to train.
Firefighters said its a huge leg up for rookies to train on a real house fire. Not every class gets the opportunity, mostly because there aren't always houses available to burn to the ground.
Tuesday was the last day of training. The class will graduate in January.
