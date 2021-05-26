LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Commissioner Ross Miller and the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas are teaming up to host a drive-through food giveaway event on Wednesday, May 26.
The event will run from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Lone Mountain Regional Park, 9825 W. Lone Mountain Road. It is open to anyone in Clark County who is in need of food and those who attend can receive about 40 pounds of food products.
The giveaway takes place while supplies last. Anyone who attends must stay in their car. The first 100 cars will receive a Smith's gift card.
