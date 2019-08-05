LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Wisconsin man who went missing in June died of hypertensive cardiovascular disease, the Clark County Coroner's Office said Monday.
Jeffrey James Kalista, 52, of Manitowoc, Wis., was found dead June 14 at Red Rock Canyon. The coroner ruled his death was an accident.
Red Rock Search and Rescue and Las Vegas Metropolitan police led the search for Kalista. He was last seen June 10 at a trail head at Red Rock Canyon.
