LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - The cause of death of a man whose body was found in a wash in November is officially undetermined.
Both the cause and manner of Daryl Young's death have been ruled undetermined, the Clark County Coroner's Office said Tuesday.
Young's body was found November 20, and the "circumstances of his death are unknown at this time," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said at the time.
Metro said Tuesday the case is still open, and homicide detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information on Young or the case was asked to call police at 702-828-3521.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.