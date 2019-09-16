LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The victim of a shooting Saturday night near Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard has been identified.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the man as Bradley Howard Sappington, 54. The coroner determined Sappington died of a gunshot wound to the head and ruled the death a homicide.
The shooting happened about 10 p.m. Sept. 14 in the 2100 block of Industrial Road, police said.
Sappington was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Industrial was closed while officers investigated.
