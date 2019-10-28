LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The coroner's office has identified a 74-year-old man killed in a crash in the northwest Las Vegas Valley last week.
Colin H. Hall died of blunt-force injuries as a result of the accident, the Clark County Coroner's Office said.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened about 8 p.m. Oct. 23 on North Buffalo Drive north of the intersection at Trinity Peak Avenue.
Investigators determined a silver BMW 328i was traveling south on Buffalo while Hall was crossing Buffalo outside a marked crosswalk. The BMW struck the man.
The driver of the BMW didn't show signs of impairment, police said. Hall was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.