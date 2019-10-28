LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian killed in a crash in the east valley Saturday has been identified as a 20-year-old Las Vegas man.
The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified the man as Pablo Serrano. His cause and manner of death have yet to be determined, the coroner's office said.
The crash happened about 4 a.m. Oct. 26 at East Sahara Avenue Nellis Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The driver of a 1999 Honda Accord was headed east on Sahara when she collided with Serrano. Police said Serrano was lying in the road when he was hit. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.
Police said no driver impairment was suspected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.