HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified a woman killed late Thursday night after a shooting in Henderson.
Amelia Claypool, 19, died of a gunshot wound to chest, the coroner said. The death has been ruled a homicide.
Noah Hadley, 18, was taken into custody and faces one count of open murder, Henderson Police said. Hadley was also identified as the Claypool's boyfriend.
Police said the shooting happened in the 600 block of Monument Point Street just after 11 p.m. June 27. When officers arrived, they found Claypool with a gunshot wound.
The woman was taken to Henderson Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
Henderson Police said it was the department's seventh homicide for 2019. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. Valley residents can also contact HPD at 702-267-4911.
