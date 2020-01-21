LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County coroner on Tuesday identified a man killed in a crash with a garbage truck in the northeast valley Saturday.
Phillip Jackson, 55, of Las Vegas died of multiple blunt-force injuries from the crash, the coroner's office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash happened about 3:15 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Cheyenne Avenue and North Pecos Road, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported. A Republic Services garbage truck was traveling east on Cheyenne through a green light at the intersection when Jackson, riding 2004 Honda Shadow, entered the truck's path, witnesses told police.
Police said the Republic Services driver tried to stop but hit the right side of the motorcyclist.
The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment. However, police said, Jackson was suspected to have been impaired.
