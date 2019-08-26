LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified a motorcyclist who died following a central valley crash Friday night.
Brenton Avery, 27, of Las Vegas died of blunt-force head trauma sustained in the collision, the coroner's office said. The death has been ruled an accident.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded about 9:25 p.m. Friday after receiving reports of a collision between a sedan and a motorcycle at North Martin Luther King Boulevard and Wheeler Peak Drive.
Avery was pronounced dead at the scene.
Metro Officer Bret Ficklin said a 53-year-old man, later identified as Keith Manning of Las Vegas, was driving a 2006 Scion was headed eastbound and preparing to cross MLK.
Avery was traveling at a high rate of speed and passed on the right side of traffic in the far right lane, Ficklin said. Manning attempted to cross the intersection, at which point the motorcycle it the front quarter panel of the vehicle.
Avery was wearing a helmet, Ficklin said. Impairment was not suspected at this point on the part of Manning.
Officers closed Martin Luther King Boulevard for about four hours.
This was the 67th traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction for 2019.
The collision remains under investigation.
