LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office on Monday identified a man killed Friday morning after running a red light.
Sergio Guajardo, 18, of North Las Vegas died as a result of blunt-force trauma of the head and neck as a result of the accident, the coroner's office said.
The crash happened about 7 a.m. Nov. 22 when Guajardo ran the red light at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Losee Road, North Las Vegas police said. Guajardo, who was driving a sedan, struck a semi-trailer in the intersection and ended up underneath the semi.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
