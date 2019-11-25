Cheyenne Losee Semi/Car fatal

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office on Monday identified a man killed Friday morning after running a red light.

Sergio Guajardo, 18, of North Las Vegas died as a result of blunt-force trauma of the head and neck as a result of the accident, the coroner's office said.

The crash happened about 7 a.m. Nov. 22 when Guajardo ran the red light at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Losee Road, North Las Vegas police said. Guajardo, who was driving a sedan, struck a semi-trailer in the intersection and ended up underneath the semi.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fatal crash between sedan, semi at Cheyenne, Losee in North Las Vegas

