Clark County Coroner's Office

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified a child found not breathing Friday morning in east Las Vegas.

East Las Vegas infant dies after being found not breathing

The boy, 2-month-old Erin Vandusen, died Friday at Sunrise Hospital. He was found not breathing in the 3100 block of South Nellis Boulevard at 10:46 a.m. Friday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

Detectives are investigating.

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.