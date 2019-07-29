LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified a child found not breathing Friday morning in east Las Vegas.
The boy, 2-month-old Erin Vandusen, died Friday at Sunrise Hospital. He was found not breathing in the 3100 block of South Nellis Boulevard at 10:46 a.m. Friday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.
Detectives are investigating.
