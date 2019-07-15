LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner has identified the pedestrian killed in a crash Thursday night.
Yolanda Oseguera Martinez, 76, of Las Vegas died due to multiple blunt-force injuries sustained in the accident, the coroner's office reported.
Officers responded to the intersection of Flamingo and Sandhill roads just after 9 p.m. Thursday. A grey Infiniti was headed west on Flamingo and stuck Martinez, who was crossing the street outside the marked crosswalk.
Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene, Las Vegas police said.
The driver of the Infiniti remained on scene and didn't suffer any injuries. Police said neither impairment nor speed were considered factors in the crash.
This was Metro's 59th traffic-related fatality in 2019.
