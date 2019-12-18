LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One of the two people killed in an crash Friday in the northeast valley has been identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
The coroner identified the woman as 25-year-old Leyvi Guadalupe Pacheco Soto of Las Vegas. She died of multiple blunt-force injuries as a result of the motor vehicle crash, the coroner said. Her death has been ruled an accident.
Soto and a second, unidentified person were killed when the crash happened just after 3 a.m. Friday near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Pecos Road.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash. The sole occupant of the other vehicle was not hurt, police said. Impairment was not suspected for the uninjured driver.
It was unknown if the deceased driver was impaired.
