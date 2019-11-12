LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The coroner's office on Tuesday identified a woman killed downtown Friday night when she was struck by a vehicle.
Tieng Hatsady, 71, of Las Vegas died Friday night while crossing Stewart Avenue near 10th Street.
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Hatsady darted into the road on Stewart outside of any marked or implied crosswalks. A 2013 Volkswagen traveling east on Stewart struck her when she walked into the vehicle's path.
Hatsady was transported to UMC Trauma where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.
The driver of the Volkswagen remained at the scene. Impairment was not suspected in the collision, police said.
Hatsady's death marked the 88th fatal traffic-related collision in Metro's jurisdiction for 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.