LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the passenger killed in last week's helicopter crash at Red Rock Canyon.
Howard Jameson, 27, of New Fairfield, Conn., received life-threatening injuries in the crash that happened the afternoon of Oct. 23 near the Red Rock Canyon visitors center. Both Jameson and the pilot, Scott Socquet, 53, were transported to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries following the crash. Socquet died shortly thereafter, followed later by Jameson.
Socquet died of blunt-force trauma as a result of the accident, the coroner's office said. Jameson's cause and manner of death remain under investigation.
The helicopter was a Robinson R44 that crashed due to "unknown circumstances," according to the Federal Aviation Administration. FAA records showed the helicopter as being registered to Binner Enterprises, LLC, a flight school based in Henderson.
Owner Matt Binner said both Socquet was experienced and had rented from him for about three years. He said the flight that afternoon was meant to be a one-hour leisure flight.
