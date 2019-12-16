Motorcycle crash on US 95 near Decatur. (Courtesy: Artin Isakhanian)

Motorcycle crash on US 95 near Decatur. (Courtesy: Artin Isakhanian)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The coroner has identified a man killed in a crash while riding a motorcycle Friday morning in central Las Vegas.

Thierry Denis Totomena, 48, of Las Vegas died of multiple blunt-force injuries sustained in the accident, the Clark County Coroner's office said Monday.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Buratczuk said the crash, which involved Totomena's motorcycle and a white Dodge truck, happened around 11:42 a.m. Dec. 13 on U.S. 95 southbound near Decatur Boulevard.

Motorcyclist killed after crash on southbound US 95, Decatur in Las Vegas

Totomena was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries where he later died.

It wasn't immediately clear if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.