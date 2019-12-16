LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The coroner has identified a man killed in a crash while riding a motorcycle Friday morning in central Las Vegas.
Thierry Denis Totomena, 48, of Las Vegas died of multiple blunt-force injuries sustained in the accident, the Clark County Coroner's office said Monday.
Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Buratczuk said the crash, which involved Totomena's motorcycle and a white Dodge truck, happened around 11:42 a.m. Dec. 13 on U.S. 95 southbound near Decatur Boulevard.
Totomena was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries where he later died.
It wasn't immediately clear if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.
