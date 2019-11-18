LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office on Monday identified a man and woman killed Friday night in the northwest valley.
Brandon Ward Beck, 34, and Mackenzie Leeann McGrail, 29, were both pronounced dead Saturday. Beck died of a gunshot wound to the head, the coroner's office said. His death has been ruled a suicide. McGrail's death, caused by a gunshot wound to the head and face, has been ruled a homicide.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to the 2100 block of La Sombra Street after a call came in at 9:30 p.m. Friday about a person who had been shot.
When officers arrived inside the home, they found Beck and McGrail both shot in the head. It was unknown if they were married or dating, but they are known to have been in a relationship.
A grandmother who was home as the two were arguing took one of the four children in the house at the time to the grocery store. When she called home, one of the children who had remained behind told her both Beck and McGrail had been shot.
There had been one previous domestic disturbance call in the last couple of days at the same address.
