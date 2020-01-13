LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The coroner's office has identified a man killed Jan. 9 in a shooting in the southeast valley.

The Clark County Coroner's Office said Randall Johnson, 49, of Las Vegas died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. His death has been ruled a homicide.

According to police, a juvenile called 911 to report someone had been shot just before 9 p.m. Jan. 9 in the 6400 block of Za Zu Pitts Avenue. Police said Johnson was found dead outside the apartment complex.

Cleveland Haddicks, 41, went to his ex-wife's house and was greeted by her new boyfriend, police said. A verbal altercation at the door led to a fistfight in which Haddicks pulled out a handgun and shot the victim.

Homicide detectives booked Haddicks into the Clark County Detention Center. He faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed gun without a permit.

This is an ongoing investigation.