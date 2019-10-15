LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office on Tuesday identified the victim of a shooting that happened Saturday night in Henderson.
The victim was identified as Ronnie Joe Cravens, 40, of Henderson. The coroner determined Cravens died of a gunshot wound and ruled the death a homicide.
Henderson police officers were called to the 2900 block of Clarity Court, near South Eastern Avenue and Silverado Ranch Boulevard, around 10:30 p.m. Oct. 12 after receiving reports of shots being fired, police said.
Police were also notified two people had been shot. According to police, when officers arrived, they found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Cravens was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, a 45-year-old man, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries, Henderson police said. He was treated for his injuries and later released.
A motive and the suspect were not immediately known, police said.
Anyone with any information was asked to call Henderson police at 702-267-4911 or 3-1-1. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
