LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A bicyclist killed in a crash Friday in the west valley died of multiple blunt-force injuries sustained the accident, the coroner's office said Monday.
Marek Goworek, 72, of Las Vegas was killed in a collision with a vehicle near Hacienda Avenue and Rapunzel Court just before 5 p.m. Friday.
Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated a 2017 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on Hacienda, according to a Metro news release.
Goworek was traveling westbound on a bicycle on the north sidewalk of Hacienda, the release said. Witnesses told police Goworek traveled off the sidewalk and into the road. He then attempted to cross southbound across Hacienda outside a marked crosswalk.
The bicyclist crossed the path of the Civic in the inside westbound travel lane, which resulted in a collision, the release said. The bicyclist showed no signs of life and was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.
The driver of the Civic remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, according to the release.
The bicyclist's death was the 80th traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction in 2019.
The collision remains under investigation.
