LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner has determined a woman killed in a November hit-and-run collision in the southeast valley died of blunt-force injuries. The manner of her death is officially undetermined.
Danielle Tipton, 34, died after a crash at North Stephanie Street and Boulder Highway at 7:39 p.m. Nov. 18.
Tipton was walking across Clark Street when she was stuck by an unknown vehicle.
First responders took Tipton to Sunrise Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.
The suspect vehicle fled the scene and police did not have a description available.
