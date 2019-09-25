LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County announced a job fair would be hosted by several county commissioners, as well as other agencies, on Sept. 27.
The job fair will be held at the Clark County Government Center, located at 500 South Grand Central Parkway, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
According to a statement from the county, Clark County Commissioners Jim Gibson and Tick Segerblom, alongside the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation and Workforce Connections' One-Stop Career Centers would host the job fair.
"Residents looking for new jobs or career changes will have the opportunity to interview with representatives from multiple employers," Commissioner Gibson said. "Some firms have immediate openings and will be making hires on the spot."
Employers who will attend the job fair include retailers, hotels and casinos, security companies, health care providers, area police and fire departments and local government agencies, the county said.
One-Stop Career Centers and the Nevada JobConnect program can help match employers "with a ready workforce," Clark County said. Education and training opportunities were also offered.
Organizers for the job fair said job seekers should dress for success and bring at least 30 copies of their resume. Nearly 90 employers and 800 job seekers have registered for the job fair.
Registration is not required, but the county said it was helpful for planning purposes.
Interested attendees can register here, or by calling 702-636-2346.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.