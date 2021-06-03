LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One year after it opened as the home of the Las Vegas Raiders and UNLV Rebels football, there's now a preliminary plan in the works to transform the area around Allegiant Stadium into a vibrant entertainment district.
Clark County commissioners Wednesday approved a report for the Clark County Stadium District, which is a 1.25 square mile zone surrounding the football stadium, extending north to Tropicana Avenue, west and south to the Union Pacific line, and east to I-15. The plan re-envisions the existing industrial area as an entertainment and transit-oriented district around the stadium.
The 108-page-plan has a high priority on improving pedestrian accessibility in the area, with priority on making changes to nearby streets. Clark County said it has worked with its partners on the plan since 2018.
READ THE PLAN BELOW.
