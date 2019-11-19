LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those traveling through McCarran International Airport will start seeing increased parking rates in 2020.
Clark County Commissioners unanimously approved a measure to increase rates for long-term parking, valet and economy lot parking starting Feb. 3, 2020.
The approved future rates are:
-Long-term parking daily rate of $18 from $16
-Valet daily rate of $30 from $23
-Economy lot daily rate of $12 from $10
Impound rates will also increase from $10 to $50.
McCarran Chief Marketing Officer Chris Jones said the airport hasn't raised rates since 2013.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
