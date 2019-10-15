LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County commissioners said Tuesday despite years of unfulfilled promises of a train to California, the current proposal is a solid effort by Virgin Trains with a plan and money.
"I believe this is the real deal," said Commissioner Michael Naft. "I think they'll see in the end this is a success story," Naft said, noting numerous people in his district and the Las Vegas Valley are skeptical of the latest proposal.
"Everyone knows the Virgin brand and the company behind it," he said.
Tuesday, before the Clark County Commission, Virgin Trains officials unveiled their proposal for a train station on a dirt lot at the corner of Warm Springs Road and North Las Vegas Boulevard.
The company hopes to break ground on the project sometime in 2020.
The 180-mile rail line would follow the I-15 to Victorville, California, lasting 75 to 90 minutes.
The commute would take drivers three hours without traffic on the freeway.
“We did it in Florida. We are gonna do it here...We are a transportation company. This is what we do," Vice President Bob O'Malley said over the phone, citing the company's success in a high-speed train from Orlando to South Florida and inviting skeptics to visit the region's rail.
No funds will utilize any taxpayer money and the project will be paid for through tax-exempt private activity bonds and company funds, O'Malley said.
The County Commission must vote in November to inform the state of Nevada that officials approve the project concept, but land use and project specifics would need further approval by county officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.