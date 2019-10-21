LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Commission vice chairman Lawrence Weekly will co-host a family-friendly resource fair this week.
The fair will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Ave., according to a news release. Residents will be able to get resume assistance, job placement and information about food and housing assistance. There will also be children's activities and free professional clothing for those headed to a job interview.
Admission is free.
The event will be presented by the Weekly in partnership with Las Vegas city councilman Cedric Crear and graduate students from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas School of Public Policy and Leadership, the release said.
“The resource fair will be a great event for those looking for a job and those considering furthering their education,” Weekly said. “We will have folks helping people with resumes and job placement, and representatives from the Nevada state colleges at the fair.”
