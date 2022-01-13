LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom hosted a virtual town hall Wednesday night about a proposed tiger magic show east of the Sahara Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.
Jay Owenhouse would like to bring his magic show with tigers to Las Vegas. Before his permit can be approved, Segerblom hosted the town hall.
“The last 30 years I’ve traveled the country and the world with my animals performing in front of over a million people," Owenhouse said. "I have a perfect safety record. Our animals have never hurt anyone or tried to hurt anyone.”
The 11-acre property off Paradise Road and Sahara is currently a paid parking lot. But the proposal would include an enclosure with two swimming pools and cooling centers.
“A man was just attacked by a tiger in the Florida Zoo in December and we in Las Vegas are all too familiar the Siegfried and Roy tragedy," one opponent said. “No amount of love, good food, swimming pools, or positive reinforcement can change the sad reality about tiger captivity.”
“So rather than send the message of conservation, it sends the message that keeping a tiger as a pet to do tricks for you is just fine and that supports breeding operations we are fighting everywhere to shut down," Nevada State Director at Humane Society of the U.S. Jeff Dixon said.
Many people also called in with support of Owenhouse.
“I think that it could be a really great thing for our economy and for having tourists come in," one supporter said.
Owenhouse said there would be around-the-clock security with two trained people who work with the cats every day.
The proposal is scheduled to go before the Clark County Board of Commissioners next Wednesday.
