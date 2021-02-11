LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Commission Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick, along with Legal Aid of Southern Nevada and other local partners, is set to host a free Ask-a-Lawyer event today.
The even will take place on Thursday, Feb. 11, from 5-7 p.m.
Clark County residents with legal questions can receive free legal consultation over the phone. Attorneys will able to assist with different issues, including immigration, criminal defense, wills and trusts, tenant rights, criminal record sealing, family law, debt and bankruptcy.
Pre-registration is required for the event. Click here to register.
