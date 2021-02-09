Another 803,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week

Food is loaded as drivers in their vehicles wait in line on arrival at a "Let's Feed LA County" food distribution hosted by the Los Angeles Food Bank on December 4, 2020 in Hacienda Heights, California. - While coronavirus cases continue to surge nationwide and shutdowns return, the US economic recovery stalls with just 245,000 jobs in the final report of 2020 as the unemployment rate fell to 6.7 percent, according to Bureau of Labour Statistics.

 Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In an effort to help struggling residents around the Las Vegas Valley, local leaders are coming together to distribute free food to those in need throughout February.

Hosted by Clark County Commissioners William McCurdy II and Tick Segerblom, as well as Las Vegas City Councilwoman Olivia Diaz and the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas, four drive-through events will feature giveaways of more than 40 pounds of fresh food. All events are first-come, first-served.

Giveaways are set to take place:

  • Tuesday, February 9, from 8-11 AM, at Desert Pines High School, 3800 E. Harris Avenue
  • Saturday, February 13, from 8 AM to 2 PM, at Eldorado High School, 1139 N. Linn Lane
  • Tuesday, February 16, from 8-11 AM, at Rancho High School, 1900 Searles Avenue
  • Tuesday, February 23, from 8-11 AM, at O’Callaghan Middle School, 1450 Radwick Drive

