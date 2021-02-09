LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In an effort to help struggling residents around the Las Vegas Valley, local leaders are coming together to distribute free food to those in need throughout February.
Hosted by Clark County Commissioners William McCurdy II and Tick Segerblom, as well as Las Vegas City Councilwoman Olivia Diaz and the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas, four drive-through events will feature giveaways of more than 40 pounds of fresh food. All events are first-come, first-served.
Giveaways are set to take place:
- Tuesday, February 9, from 8-11 AM, at Desert Pines High School, 3800 E. Harris Avenue
- Saturday, February 13, from 8 AM to 2 PM, at Eldorado High School, 1139 N. Linn Lane
- Tuesday, February 16, from 8-11 AM, at Rancho High School, 1900 Searles Avenue
- Tuesday, February 23, from 8-11 AM, at O’Callaghan Middle School, 1450 Radwick Drive
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.