LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County kicked off the 2020 Southern Nevada Homeless Census on Wednesday morning. Nearly 600 volunteers took to valley streets, tunnels, bridges and shelters to help.
According to Clark County officials, the census is a qualifying requirement to receive grant funding. The funds provide $13 million to local organizations benefiting the homeless and will go toward continuing services of existing programs.
"We've got approximately 5,000 folks that are already in permanent housing programs with support services," said Michele Fuller-Hallauer, manager with the Clark County Department of Social Services. "Without those dollars, those folks would be out on the street."
Fuller-Hallauer said the count isn't just for funding purposes. It's utilizing the man power of its volunteers to understand the "why" behind the homeless issue. Each volunteer is equipped with an app that allows them to count the homeless but also deliver a brief survey. It asks questions about family, their background and reasons they ended up on streets.
"I think the answers to ending homelessness as an epidemic in our city lie in data and that takes data collection," volunteer and Safe Nest CEO Liz Ortenburger said. “What’s the root cause of your homelessness? Is it because of mental illness, is it because of drug addiction? There are a myriad of other reasons. ... And then as a community, those of us that come together to work on this issue can look for solutions that make sense for why someone is finding themselves in this situation.”
In 2019, the county accounted for approximately 5,200 homeless across Southern Nevada, the lowest count since the census began more than a decade ago. While a recent study conducted by the city of Las Vegas suggests that number could be much higher, Fuller-Hallauer recognized a margin of error but believed the count was accurate.
While the bulk of the census was completed by volunteers Wednesday, specialized teams will search rural areas of Southern Nevada for 48 hours.
The results of the homeless survey will not be released for several months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.