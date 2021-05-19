LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Calling all photographers! The city of North Las Vegas is hosting a photography contest for residents to celebrate the city's 75th birthday.
The city said photographers of all ages are invited to enter their best, high resolution images from now through May 31. All photos entered must be taken within City of North Las Vegas limits, and may include (but not limited to) landscapes, architecture, neighborhoods, people, culture, activities, landmarks, skies and wildlife.
The city said eligible submissions will be entered into a drawing for North Las Vegas swag, dinner for two at Texas Roadhouse, and photos may be displayed on the city's website and social media channels.
Residents can submit photos with caption information and photographer name now through May 31 by emailing photos@cityofnorthlasvegas.com.
