LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas just launched a free shuttle service for the homeless.
It's called "The Arrow" and aims to connect the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center at 314 Foremaster Lane to 19 essential service sites across the valley, including the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, Clark County Social Services, Social Security Administration, Legal Aid of Southern Nevada, NV Job Connect, Southwest Medical, Goodwill Career Center and Nevada DMV.
"If you look at the work our community services team has done it has been extraordinary, the commitment our city has made to eradicate homelessness is beyond approach," Las Vegas Councilman Cedric Crear said. "If you look at the investment on the Courtyard Homeless Resource center down on Foremaster Lane $26 million investment to provide services for the homeless. The city is doing magnificent work."
The two-route service, operated by Keolis Transit, will run seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., with the first and last stop at the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center.
"If we get one person to come in it's more than we had before if we get two, I believe it will be wildly successful. I can see us going from two to four in a short period of time. And so we'll meet the demand and I think the demand is going to be there," Crear said.
