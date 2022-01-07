LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Las Vegas is looking to hire for its Safekey programs, and it is hosting a recruitment event.
The hiring event will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the city's Human Resources office, located at 833 Las Vegas Blvd. North.
According to the city, available positions include Safekey site leader and Safekey site assistant. Positions average 19-25 hours per week with a pay range of $12-$14 per hour. Interviewing and hiring will be conducted on the spot.
Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and have earned a high school diploma or High School Equivalency (HSE) credential. First-aid and CPR certification will be required by employment start date.
The Safekey program is a before- and after-school enrichment program that is offered at 62 Clark County School District elementary schools within the city of Las Vegas for children in kindergarten through fifth grade.
Those interested can apply at www.lasvegasnevada.gov/jobs.
