LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An event promoting healing and self-awareness is coming to downtown Las Vegas.
Happening Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Historic Fifth Street School, the #ARTUOK festival will teach attendees healing mental health skills through the arts, workshops and more.
A musical performance by The Nik Naks and dance performance by the Rolle Project Dancers will be featured at the festival.
The event is free and open to the public and will begin at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 401 S. Fourth St.
