LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Las Vegas announced that it will open some of its outdoor pools for the summer season in time for Memorial Day weekend, joining two of the city's pools that are open year-round.
The Carlos L. Martinez & Darrio J. Hall Family Pool at Freedom Park, 899 N. Pecos Road, and the Garside Pool, 250 S. Torrey Pines Drive will open for the season on Saturday, May 29. The Municipal Pool, 431 E. Bonanza Road, and Pavilion Center Pool, 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive, are already in operation, and will adjust to summer hours on Monday, May 31.
Pools will be able to accommodate up to 80% of normal capacity through May, and will increase to 100% beginning June 1.
The city said its Doolittle Pool, 1950 N. J. Street, will open June 7, while the opening of the Baker Pool, 1100 E. St. Louis Ave., is to be determined.
More information on hours and swim lessons can be found here.
