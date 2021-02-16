LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With some students returning to the classroom on March 1, the city of Las Vegas is opening online registration for before- and after-school programs.
Safekey, a program part of the Strong Schools initiative, is open for registration for students Kindergarten through 3rd grade. Currently, the program is only open for students on their in-person instruction days, depending on hybrid "cohort" through Clark County School District. Safekey will not be offered on Wednesdays.
Safekey costs $20 per year per participant, with a daily cost of $7 for before-school attendance and $10 for after-school. Registration will only be available through the end of March. Financial aid is available for those who qualify at 702-229-CARE (2273).
Click here to register for Safekey.
For more information about Safekey, call 702-229 KIDS (5437) or visit www.lasvegasnevada.gov/safekey.
