LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas announced it will offer several opportunities for children during spring break. More information & registration can be found on the city's website.
Some of the camps offered include:
Spring Break Camps (K-8th Grade)
- Monday-Friday, March 29-April 2, 7 AM to 6 PM
- Cost $100/child for full week
- Locations: Veterans Memorial Community Center, 101 N. Pavilion Center Dr.
- East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave.
- Mirabelli Community Center, 6200 Hargrove Ave.
Rainbow Company Youth Theatre Spring Break Workshop (ages 8-12)
- Monday-Friday, March 29-April 2, 9 AM to 3:30 PM & Saturday, April 3, 9 AM to 12 PM
- Cost $135 for full week
- Location: Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St.
Broadway Spring Break Musical Theater Camp (ages 10-18)
- Monday-Friday March 29-April 2, 9 AM to 4:30 PM
- Cost $210 for full week
- Location: Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St.
West Las Vegas Arts Center Spring Break Saturday Special Workshop (ages 10-15)
- Saturday, April 3, 9 AM to 4 PM
- Cost $42 for full-day session
- Location: West Las Vegas Arts Center, 947 W. Lake Mead Blvd.
