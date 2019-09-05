The city of Las Vegas promises to help some businesses spruce up vintage signs, as part of a Downtown development called Project Enchilada.
City council officials approved $95,000 to aid the company that bought the vacant Safari Motel on Fremont Street. The city approved the funds to restore and repair the iconic signage outside the building.
Las Vegas Apartments bought the property for $950,000 and plans to turn the vacant motel into a 21-unit apartment.
A representative for Las Vegas Apartments called the city funds an incentive to develop along the Fremont Street corridor.
"It's about bringing in new businesses and small businesses," city spokesperson Jace Radke said. "Signs are our history. We want to preserve them."
Project Enchilada targets the area from Main Street to Eastern Avenue, U.S. 95 to Charleston Boulevard.
City officials will focus on developing the Fremont Street corridor first.
Radke said interested business owners can approach the city for aid to restore and repair old signs.
There is no word how much all of Project Enchilada could cost through its completion.
