LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas City Council introduced a new bill Wednesday that, if passed, would make smoking in public parks illegal.
Councilman Brian Knudsen introduced the bill six months after North Las Vegas passed a similar ordinance.
“It’s very irritating. It makes it hard to breath, it makes it hard to focus, and a big reason why we come out here a lot is because we really enjoy the fresh air and being out,” said Las Vegas resident Leslie Patino who supports the ban.
Currently, smoking in Las Vegas parks is not allowed near sports fields, bleachers and children's play areas. If passed, the ordinance would make it illegal to smoke anywhere on park grounds.
“It’s not ideal to have people smoking around when you’re playing and hanging out at the park. It could be annoying a little at times. There’s also kids around so there’s health factors involved,” said Las Vegas resident and park visitor Hans Bremer.
Those who oppose the ban say there is too much open space to single out smokers who are complying with existing laws.
“It doesn’t make a lot of sense to me considering because the air free and as long as you’re not blowing it in someone’s face, I can’t see why it should really bother anybody.”
According to The American Lung Association 480,000 people die each year from smoking and several thousands more die as a result of second hand smoke.
“For those that may say well I have a right to smoke outside, they do have a right to smoke, but they don’t have a right to infringe on others clean air,” said Will Rucker of the American Lung Association.
Supporters of the ban also site the mess left behind by some smokers as justification for the ordinance.
“I have noticed that people just throw them around everywhere as soon as their done smoking they throw them on the ground I see them all over the volleyball courts, all over the grass,” said Patino.
The only exception to the ban is for Native American cultural or spiritual ceremonies.
The ordinance will be open for discussion on December 2.
[angry] Well, here again ban smoking in a public park, you are outside in fresh air. I pay taxes for the public parks and I would expect a smoking area in that public park. This is clear and simple segregation. Another Political Correct policy instead of a common sense decision.
